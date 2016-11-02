To trigger curiosity, awaken the scientific spirit and to bring out the ‘scientist’ in students, a science exhibition was organised by St. Thomas Matriculation Higher Secondary School here on Tuesday. Shanmugavel, Professor, Department of Zoology, V.O.Chidambaram College, chief guest, inaugurated the programme.

The highlight of the exhibition was low cost solar heater, mobile ECG, marine culture, composite culture, conservation of energy, preservation of forests, global warming, pollution and scores of working models which were on display. Students from classes IV to XII exhibited their models and explained the functions to adjudicators. It was a first-hand learning experience for the students. Rev. Fr. Julians, Correspondent and A. Oscar, Principal along with the science teachers were present.