Close to the onset of the North-east monsoon, the Forest Department has completed a work on tourism development project at the birds sanctuary in Karaivetti.

The entire bank of the sanctuary has been beautified. An interpretation centre, fountains and cement benches have been set up all along the embankment of the sanctuary, which is spread over a sprawling area of 454.11 hectares.

According to official sources, the interpretation centre would provide vital information about different types of birds arriving at the sanctuary during the monsoon season. The civil work has been completed and the artificial fountain would be given a facelift to the sanctuary.

Sources said that the number of birds at the sanctuary would increase in course of time and arrivals will reach its peak during December - January. “Watch towers have also been set up to facilitate bird-watchers to observe the movement of birds,” the source said.