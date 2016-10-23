National » Tamil Nadu

Thoothukudi, October 23, 2016
Updated: October 23, 2016 05:39 IST

A date with naval warships

  • Staff Reporter
Two naval warships INS Ranjit (Frontline Destroyer) and INS Kora (Missile Corvette) of the Eastern Naval Command based at Vishakapatnam arrived at V.O.Chidambaranar Port here on Saturday.

As part of the Navy Week celebrations, the ships are open for public view on Sunday too. It is a rare opportunity for the visitors as they have a chance to look inside the two mighty warships, based in Vishakapatnam.

On Saturday, eager students from various educational institutions could be seen waiting in queue to enter the warships that have been fitted with latest sensors and weapons.

The Commanding Officers of the ships interacted with the students and shared their experiences to motivate the younger generation.

The 142-metre long INS Ranjit was commissioned on September 15, 1983 at Poti, USSR. It is equipped with four surface-to-surface missiles, 32 surface-to-air missiles, anti-submarine weapons, fire control radar, close range weapons that can fire a barrage of 5,000 rounds within a minute through six barrels, a couple of anti-submarine rocket launchers and weapons to combat piracy.

INS Ranjit is the third ship in the Kashin class destroyer category. With a displacement of 4,800 tonnes, the armed vessel could move up to a speed of 38 knots. For surveillance of the sea, radar sensors were there, officials explained to the visitors.

INS Rajit is commanded by Captain Prashant Chowdhury and INS Kora, the first of Kora Class Corvettes, packs a lethal punch with latest weapons and sensors, is commanded by Cdr. P.C. Manoj, sources said.

INS Ranjit (Frontline Destroyer) and INS Kora (Missile Corvette) arrived at V. O. Chidambaranar Port on Saturday

The 17-year-old athlete L. Samyasri along with other runners taking part in 12km run to Marudhamalai Subramaniaswamy Temple in Coimbatore, for the speedy recovery of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. L. Samyasri won silver medal in the World School Athletics championship in Turkey on July 16, 2016, and received Rs. 20 lakhs as award from Chief Minister.
As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, people from across the State are praying for her speedy recovery.

