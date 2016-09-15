“Chettinad Paroupakaaram Foundation,” the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of the Chettinad Group, has built ‘Sigappi Illam,” a centre for the aged with state-of-the-art facilities to provide a ‘home away from home’ experience to the residents. The facility, built in memory of Ms Sigappi Achi, wife of M.A.M. Ramasamy, has come up on 7.2 acres of land between Pillayarpatti and Kundrakudi near Saraswathi Temple and is all set for inauguration on September 16.

Mr. M. A. M. R. Muthiah alias Ayyapan, Managing Director, Chettinad Group, would inaugurate the facility. Mr. M. Chockalingam, Kunrakkudi Ponnambala Adigal, Ms Geetha Meyyappan, Kovilur Meyyappa Swamigal, Pitchai Gurukkal, Prof Saraswathi Ramanathan and Kamban Adisudi Pala Palaniappan would grace the inaugural function. The Illam, comprising six blocks, has been designed with good amenities to encourage interaction among residents and involve them in community oriented activities, a release from Chettinad Group has said.

“The integrated community centre has been developed in such a way that the residents did not feel a sense of isolation,” it said. The surroundings of the centre had been developed keeping in mind, the varied needs of elderly people. It has walkways, courtyards and clusters. It has in-house hospitals and yoga centre, it said.

“We are delighted to launch our first senior living community in Karaikudi, commonly referred to as Chettinad,” Mr Muthiah said. The Chettinad Group believed in sustained and standardised community rehabilitation programmes that offered an inclusive environment and benefit the various sections of the society.