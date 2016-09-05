Four arrested for running a bogus bank in Dharmapuri

Four persons, including a banking correspondent of Yes Bank, were arrested for running a bogus bank, fraudulently tweaking the name of Yes Bank here.

The ‘bank’ bogusly named ‘Yes ABS Bank’ was operating opposite the Government Arts College here for the past one month. It was detected after officials of Yes Bank, Salem were alerted to the functioning of this fraudulent bank.

Based on the alert, manager of Yes Bank, Salem, Sasikumar had visited the 'bank'. The bogus bank was found using deposit slips, pass books with the logo of Yes Bank. Following this, Mr. Sasikumar lodged a complaint with the Superintendent of Police Bandi Gangadhar.

On Monday, the district crime branch sleuths raided the bank. The bank was run by a Somasudaram, as its ChiefAdministrative officer, along with three others, Balaji, Sundaresan and Jayaprabhu.

Inquiry revealed that Mr. Somasundaram was trained as banking correspondent for Yes Bank and was currently under the service of the bank. With access to the bank documents, Mr. Somasundaran had started the bank. Over a month of its operation, the group had collected deposits to the tune of Rs.1.60 lakhs, and had garnered a customer base of 83 customers.

Yes ABS Bank’s documents that had forged YES Bank’s logo were printed in a printing press owned by a Murugesan in Elakyampatty. Following this, district crime branch arrested Somasundaram, Balaji, Sundaresan and Murugesan, while Jayaprabhu is absconding.

The accused were arrested and remanded under 7 sections including 120 B, 465, 468 471, 482, 489, and 420.