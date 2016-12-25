Yet another leopard caught in Tirunelveli district

more-in

TIRUNELVELI: Within a fortnight of caging a leopard, Forest Department officials on Sunday managed to catch another stray leopard that had been terrorising the residents of Pethanpillai Kudiyuruppu, Azhagappapuram, Govindaperi and surrounding villages situated close to the Western Ghats in the district.

The villagers had been complaining of the movement of the leopard close to human habitations. They had been living in constant fear as their goats and dogs were attacked and killed by the wild animal.

After assessing the situation, a team of forest officials placed a cage between two hamlets and kept it under round-the-clock watch. On Sunday, the leopard got caught in the cage.

As the news spread, villagers from far and near came to the spot to have a glimpse of the wild animal.

The officials then took the caged animal on a special vehicle brought for transporting it to the forests. The officials said they had planned to release the leopard into the forests near Papanasam.

Only on December 12, forest guards caught a leopard following frequent complaints from farmers that they lost several domestic animals to a wild animal. The recurrent man-animal conflicts have been giving the officials tense moments for several months.