Women take part in ‘Niruthuda’ campaign

Women from Tondiarpet and its surroundings came out in large numbers to show their solidarity with the ‘Niruthuda’ campaign at the Kasimedu fishing harbour on Thursday.

The awareness campaign organised as part of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women by Karunalaya, an NGO, saw housewives sharing their grievances about various kinds of domestic violence, particularly by their husbands. They also lamented that alcohol addiction was ruining their families financially as well.

N. Paul Sundar Singh, secretary, Karunalaya, said that this part of north Chennai had earned a bad reputation where alcohol addiction had been the root cause of various violences including violence against women.

The addiction also caused other social evils of poverty and lack of education for the children, he said.

A street play ‘Kallal Adithalum Kanavan, Fulla Kudithalum Purushana? Niruthuda Pengaluku Ethirana Vanmuraiyai’ was presented by Karunalaya’s Federation of Women’s Associations with violence against women due to alcohol and drugs as the theme.