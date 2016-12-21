Woman jumps into well with children

more-in

VELLORE: A 25-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well with her two children tied to her saree near Pallikonda. All three were found dead in the well on Monday evening.

According to police, Divya (25) was married to Jeeva Kumar of T. Ramapuram in 2010. The couple had two daughters – five-year-old Devasri and two-and-a-half-year-old Kavina.

On Monday, Jeeva Kumar, who was working in a mobile spare parts company at Sriperumbudur, had gone for work. His mother had returned home after work in the evening and found Divya and the two children missing.

She informed her son, who in turn, called Divya’s father Selvam of Kancheepuram. The family members were looking for the trio and later found them dead in a well at a coconut farm at T. Ramapuram.

Police said Divya had tied her two daughters in her saree and jumped into the well. Following the incident, Selvam lodged a complaint at the Pallikonda police station. Police are inquiring into the case.

People in need of counselling can contact the State Health Department’s round-the-clock helpline - 104. Chennai-based Sneha suicide prevention centre can be contacted at 044-24640050.