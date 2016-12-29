Woman, daughter killed in road accident

more-in

Thoothukudi: A woman and her daughter were killed and the woman’s husband was injured in an accident that took place on Palayamkottai Road here around 10.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Sources said when A. Saravanan (50) of Chinnamani Nagar here, a TANGEDCO engineer, was riding a motorcycle, with his wife Sankareswari (42) and daughter Dharsika Vardini (19) riding pillion, a car hit the bike.

While Sankareswari and Dharsika Vardini died, Mr. Saravanan sustained injuries and was admitted to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital. The bodies of the deceased were taken to government hospital for post-mortem.

Based on a complaint lodged by Mr. Saravanan, Thoothukudi South police registered a case under Sections 279, 337 and 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code, and arrested the car driver, K. Ramesh Kumar (42) of Millerpuram.