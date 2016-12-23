When posters added ammo to political battle

more-in

So long as Jayalalithaa was around, only her image would beam from posters pasted by supporters on the walls of Chennai and other cities in Tamil Nadu. As AIADMK general secretary and Chief Minister, she had instructed cadre and other leaders not to publish their photographs in the posters, and they largely complied.

With her passing, not only are the images of party functionaries making entry into the posters but even those who consciously kept away from the limelight have started to try their luck at garnering some publicity.

One poster that is conspicuous is that of yesteryear actor Deepan, who made headlines on December 25, 1987, when he infamously pushed Jayalalithaa from the gun carriage that was carrying the body of his uncle and former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran as it neared the Rajaji Hall in Chennai. Deepan, the son of MGR’s wife Janaki’s brother, faded from the scene soon and remained in oblivion.

However, when Jayalalithaa was critical in the hospital, many newspaper offices received an envelope containing photographs of Deepan in the company of MGR and Janaki, a sort of photographic journey tracing his growing up days. Now, those photographs are prominently seen in posters that adorn the walls in the city. Deepan has put up the posters ostensibly to promote a function which he proposes to organise to commemorate MGR’s 100th birth anniversary that falls on January 17. But the fact that he has chosen to emerge from the shadows after Jayalalithaa’s death is not lost on those familiar with the political scene in Tamil Nadu.

Niece throws hat in the ring

Another woman who has kept herself in the limelight since December 5 is J. Deepa, Jayalalithaa’s niece. Ever since Deepa declared in a recent television interview that she was not averse to joining politics, posters projecting her as a future leader have mushroomed. While one woman advocate has put up posters floating the ‘All India Amma Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’ with Deepa’s photo in the foreground, another poster has a photoshopped image of hers in a cape similar to the one made popular by her aunt. Elsewhere in Salem on Thursday, a group of AIADMK supporters floated the ‘Jayalalithaa Deepa Peravai’.

Likewise, while Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam (OPS) has deliberately kept himself out of posters, many were surprised to find his smiling photo on some. However, a closer look revealed that it was not the handiwork of his supporters but was put up by an anti-liquor forum – Sasi Perumal Madhu Ozhippu Iyakkam’ – urging OPS to fulfil Jayalalithaa’s electoral promise of introducing prohibition in a phased manner in Tamil Nadu.

And of course, everywhere else, prominent posters of Sasikala, most of them defaced, welcome motorists and other road users.

Posters provide platform

Commenting on the poster culture, former AIADMK MLA V.P. Kalairajan says, “Posters are opinion makers, especially among those in the lower rungs of the society and who have no access to modern technology. They also convey the message that particular leader enjoys good support base.” He is behind numerous posters urging Ms. Sasikala to lead the AIADMK and head the Government.

Asked how a staunch Jayalalithaa loyalist like him could back Ms. Sasikala within a week of Jayalalithaa’s death, he clarified that appealing to Chinnamma (Sasikala) to lead the party did not mean that he had forgotten Amma (Jayalalithaa). “Even today, I visited her memorial. But we want to ensure Amma’s demise does not create vacuum as our political enemies are waiting for an opportunity to take advantage of situation. Today, she is the binding force and the posters will put an end to all the vicious campaign,” he said.

DMK MP K.P. Ramalingam, who as an AIADMK MLA had joined actor Deepan to evict Jayalalithaa from MGR’s gun carriage, says he was no longer in touch with the actor. “I saw him sprinkling perfumes on MGR’s body. I have not seen him before and after that,” he said, wondering why the actor had suddenly released posters. “He is unlikely to benefit from his efforts,” Mr. Ramalingam predicted.

Suba. Gunarajan, editor of Kaatchipizhai, a magazine dedicated to serious cinema, said posters helped leaders identify loyalists and party functionaries build a career in the party. “I know a few politicians who owe their rise in the party only to posters they regularly print in support of party leaders,” he said.