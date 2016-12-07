When family ties came to light

more-in

If you were watching the funeral of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, it would have been impossible to miss a youngster clad in a white shirt with blue stripes who walked behind Sasikala, performing the final rituals.

Deepak Jayakumar, a completely unknown face, surprised everyone by performing the last rites. Hardly anyone knew that Jayalalithaa had kept in touch with her nephew — brother Jayakumar’s son — through the years.

Only sketchy details are available. He lives in T.Nagar and ran a scrap business some years ago, but switched to real estate.

The element of surprise was all the more because his sister, Deepa Jayakumar, had been vocal many times about her frustration at not being able to meet her aunt.

On Tuesday, Deepa, along with her husband Madhavan and a relative, was allowed to pay homage to the mortal remains of Jayalalithaa at Rajaji Hall. “It is a great personal loss to me. She is an iconic personality. After my parents’ death, she has been the only family. Now, on my father’s side, we don’t have anyone. I managed to be the last to pay floral tributes,” she said.

Not allowed

After Jayalalithaa’s body was brought to Veda Nilayam on Monday night, Deepa came to pay her respects. But she was not allowed inside. She waited near the compound wall of the bungalow for several hours without luck.

Around 9.30 a.m. on Tuesday, she sent a message, saying, “She made me wait for 7 hours and chased me out [Sasikala]. They r not allowing me 2 see last time.”

Around 3.30 p.m., clad in a pink salwar kameez, she paid her tributes at Rajaji Hall. When mediapersons sought her reaction, she said, “I don’t want to say anything.”

Deepa Jayakumar was two when her parents moved out of Veda Nilayam to her grandmother’s house in T. Nagar. Connections with her aunt were reportedly cut sometime in the 1990s about the time her father died.