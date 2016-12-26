Waves of sorrow refuse to abate

more-in

THOOTHUKUDI/NAGERCOIL: Candle light processions, prayers and floral homage to the deceased marked the anniversary of the 2004 tsunami in southern coastal Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Residents of villages, which were swept by killer waves on December 26, 2004, remembered their dead relatives with tears by offering flowers to the sea. Fishermen kept off the sea in the coastal villages of Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts.

Fishermen and their family members took out a silent procession, carrying candles and flowers, to St. Mary’s Church near Thoothukudi North police station. The mourners walked up to the seashore at Threspuram and showered flowers in the sea.

Many children of fishermen offered candlelight prayers at an event organised by Kanavoi Fishermen Association, Threspuram. Fishing operations by most of mechanised and country boats were suspended in 22 villages in Thoothukudi district in memory of those who died in the tsunami.

Around 240 mechanised boats remained anchored at Thoothukudi fishing harbour. E. Thennavan, president, Tamil Nadu Fishermen Association, Punnaikayal, said Thoothukudi was not affected much by the tsunami since mangroves remained as a protective barrier. The government should protect the mangroves and also plant new saplings along the coast, he said.

Family members and relatives of those who died in the tsunami in Malamanakkudi, Keezhamanakkudi, Kottilpadu, Colachel and other coastal towns of Kanniyakumari district paid floral homage in the mass burial sites.

Fishermen from Neerodi to Arogyapuram kept off the sea. Special prayers were held in churches and relatives of victims took out candle light processions in the villages and offered floral homage at cemeteries.

Special prayers were held at St. Antrayas Church at Melamanakudi, St. Alex Church in Kottilpadu and Kanikkai Matha Church in Colachel. Fishermen, along with their family members, offered flowers at the tsunami memorial stones at Colachel, Kottilpadu and Melamanakkudi.

District Revenue Officer S. Elango, Rajya Sabha member A. Vijaya Kumar and Revenue Divisional Officer R. Rajkumar paid floral tributes at the Tsunami Sthupi at Triveni Sangamam in Kanniyakumari.