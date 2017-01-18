Tamil Nadu

Waterfowl census commences in Tirunelveli

Flamingos camping in a waterbody near Koonthankulam in Tirunelveli district.   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT;HANDOUT

Flamingos sighted in a waterbody

TIRUNELVELI: The annual waterfowl census, which would be conducted across Tamil Nadu in January every year, commenced in some of the waterbodies in district on Wednesday.

The two-day exercise commenced at Koonthankulam Bird Sanctuary and waterbodies at Kadankulam, Thirumalapuram, Ramakrishnapuram, Silaiyam, Vijayanarayanam, Ramaneri, Kodankulam, Kadambankulam and Thuththikulam in the area, and also at Thiruppudaimarudhur sanctuary.

Ten teams, each comprising five volunteers, participated in the census. Interestingly, a good number of flamingos were sighted at Ramaneri tank though there is no water in most of the 2,500 and odd systemised and rain-fed tanks in the district.

“Since the North-east monsoon let down the district, most of the waterbodies are bone dry and drought-like situation prevails now. Hence, pelicans and painted storks could not be seen. The only solace is that around 20 species of waterfowl, including oriental darter, bar-headed goose, pintail and spoonbill, and 18 species of land-based birds could be seen,” said a senior Forest Department official, who participated in the census.

The findings of the census will be compiled at the end of the survey on Thursday.

