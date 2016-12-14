Water level in reservoirs rises; Palar gets a lifeline

The stretch of the Palar near Pututhakku which received water. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

Monday’s rainfall led to an increase in the storage levels in a few waterbodies in the district. While three tanks of the Public Works Department (PWD) in Arcot and Nemili reached full storage, there was a slight rise in the water level in one reservoir.

PWD officials said two tanks in Arcot — Varagur and Athiyanur — and one tank in Nemili — Peruvalayam — were full following the rain.

At another reservoir in the district — Andiappanur Odai near Tirupattur — the water level increased by 10 cm. “There was an inflow of about 13 cusecs,” an official said. As of now, there is 31 mcft of water in the reservoir that has a total capacity of 112.2 mcft. 69.40 mm of rainfall was recorded in the area.

The check dam at Aanaimadagu also filled up following the rain.

Water from the Agaram river flowed into the bone-dry Palar river on Tuesday evening.

A PWD official said that following the rain, water from the Melarasampattu Hills had flowed into the Agaram near Ambur.

“The two rivers confluence at Vettuvanam. Water flowed for nearly 20 km before flowing into the Palar. Nevertheless, the flow has come down as the rain stopped,’ he said.

Rainwater also flowed in from a hill in Ratnagiri to a stretch of the Palar near Pututhakku.