Voorhees College asked to remove secretary, principal in-charge

The Director of Collegiate Education, Chennai has served a notice on the College Governing Board of Voorhees College to replace the secretary, A. Rajavelu, Bishop of CSI, Vellore Diocese, with a new secretary, and suspend the college principal in-charge S. Ezhil Christudoss, who are facing bribery charges.

Mr. Christudoss is due to retire on November 30, 2016.

Both have been accused of collecting bribe for the appointment of assistant professors in the college. An investigation by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Vellore, is in progress. A case has been registered under sections of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 by the DVAC, Vellore.

A senior official said the Directorate of Collegiate Education had received a letter from the DVAC saying that an inquiry was pending in the case and sought appropriate action on the retirement of Mr. Christudoss.

Notice served

“Hence, a notice was served on the College Governing Board to convene a meeting to nominate a secretary in the place of Mr. Rajavelu. Mr. Christudoss cannot be permitted to retire as he has to face the DVAC inquiry. So, the new secretary has been instructed to place him on suspension,” the official said.

In the notice, Rajendra Ratnoo, director of Collegiate Education, quoting the Appropriate Investigation Authority, said investigation conducted so far revealed prima facie the involvement of Mr. Rajavelu and Mr. Christudoss, the then bursar and head of department, Chemistry of the college, in the case.

The investigating authority said the statements of witnesses and documents collected established the involvement of Mr. Christudoss.

A large number of witnesses have to be examined and documents have to be collected to prove the allegation evidently.

“Since the secretary of the college, A. Rajavelu, is one of the accused in the vigilance and anti-corruption case, he should be relieved from the secretary post immediately,” according to the notice issued.

Further, Mr. Christudoss’ service rights may be freezed until final orders are issued in the pending criminal case, the notice said.

The governing board members could not be reached for their comments.