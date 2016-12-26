Villagers resist move to remove banner hailing Panneerselvam

more-in

G. Usilampatti village in Andipatii block has been gripped by tension since Sunday morning after the police ordered the removal of a banner erected by the local people hailing Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam. The police said the banner was put up without permission.

The banner hailed the “good governance” of Mr. Panneerselvam and claimed that he had become Chief Minister with the sole aim of executing the principles and objectives of of party founder MGR and former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. They also praised his “simplicity and humility”.

The banner was erected on behalf of some residents of G. Usilampatti village near Kadmalaigundu in Andipatti block. It did not feature the name of any party functionary.

When the police ordered its removal, local people assembled before the banner and protested vociferously. They refused to disperse. “Is he a terrorist? He is the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. What’s wrong in erecting a banner and praising him and his good work? He was chosen by Amma (Jayalalithaa). Can you remove hundreds of banners erected in each and every village through out the district in favour of an individual (a reference to V.K. Sasikala)? Will you do it or direct persons who erected them,” some of them were heard shouting at the police.

But the police stated that the banner was erected without obtaining prior permission.

Residents of the village stayed put near the spot till afternoon. They insisted that the police arrest them if there were any violations in erecting the banner. Later, the police left the spot without removing the banner. This is the first time people have come out openly in support of Mr. Panneerselvam in Andipatti.