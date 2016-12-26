Villagers oppose move on merger into new taluk

more-in

Thoothukudi: Residents of Kamanayakkanpatti, which is currently in Kovilpatti taluk, thronged the Collectorate here on Monday, and expressed their strong dissent over government’s move to merge their village into Kayathar, a new taluk proposed to be created.

In a petition submitted to Collector M. Ravikumar, the villagers said around 3,500 people had been living in Kamanayakkanpatti. They said at present they could reach Kovilpatti taluk office, situated just 14 kilometres away from their village, in 20 minutes by bus, and there were many bus services to the town.

Agriculture was the main economy of Kamanayakkanpatti, and farmers, workers and the elderly people, who mainly visited Kovilpatti taluk office for various benefits, would suffer much if Kamanayakkanpatti was merged with the proposed taluk, they said.

People would suffer economic loss and spend more time to get each benefit, if the merger was effected. The distance between Kamanayakkanpatti and Kayathar was 46 kilometres, and only two direct buses had been plying between these places. Further, they would have to expend Rs. 70 to reach Kayathar, whereas they were now spending only Rs. 20 to reach the taluk headquarters, Kovilpatti, they said.

Hence, the authorities should consider the difficulties the people of Kamanayakkanpatti would face, and not merge the village into the proposed taluk, they stressed.