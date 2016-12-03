Villagers demand closure of explosives unit near Tiruchi

more-in

They are sore that drinking water has been contaminated by effluents released from the unit.

Tempers ran high at T. Murungaptti on Friday as villagers resorted to a road roko demanding that Vetrivel Explosives Limited, where a major blast on Thursday claimed the lives of 19 workers, be closed permanently. Meanwhile, one more person succumbed to injuries on Friday.

Traffic on the Thuraiyur-Salem main road was disrupted for nearly two hours when the villagers staged a protest demanding immediate compensation for the families of victims. They also wanted the explosives substances to be moved to another place since it posed a hazard to those living in the vicinity of the unit.

The villagers placed boulders on the road leading to the explosives unit to prevent vehicles from entering the stretch as well as to block those coming onto the main road. Another group threw rocks at a jeep apparently belonging to the explosives unit and attempted to overturn it.

They were also aggrieved over denial of access to the plant where a strong force of police personnel was deployed in the wake of the inspection by the explosives team and by a top team from the CB-CID,.

Vehicular movement on the road came to a halt as villagers complained that groundwater in several villages in and around the plant had been polluted due to the discharge of chemical effluents and demanded that the company should be shut down. “Livestock died after drinking water that had got contaminated due to release of effluents from the unit,” said S. Poongudi (40) of T. Murungapatti.

Gunasekaran, another resident of T. Murungapatti, who had lost his close relative in the blast, was furious over being denied entry into the plant to collect soil from the blast site to pay his respects.Superintendent of Police T. Senthil Kumar arrived at the spot and informed them that the plant had been closed and all operations stopped. An expert team of top officials had landed at the unit to ascertain the quantum of explosive substances stocked in the plant. Later, the villagers dispersed.

DNA test

Fragments of flesh, along with two mutilated bodies recovered from the blast site, are being preserved by the Forensic Department at the mortuary of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi. Tissue samples would be subjected to a DNA test in order to identify the victims.