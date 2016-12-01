Vigilance officials conduct inquiry at Mettur plant

more-in

A trickster reportedly mimicked the voice of Power Minister to order a transfer

: Officials of the Vigilance Wing of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) are conducting an inquiry to ascertain whether an assistant engineer of the Mettur Thermal Power Stations (MTPS) was transferred based on the oral instructions of a trickster who had mimicked the voice of State Electricity Minister P. Thangamani.

According to sources, a month ago, a higher official of the MTPS received a call from a person who identified himself as the Minister. The caller instructed him to transfer an assistant engineer from one section to another.

The engineer was transferred based on this order, but was later placed under suspension for some reasons. On Sunday, family members of the engineer met the Minister and asked him to revoke the suspension order. However, the Minister said that he did not direct any official to issue the order. Suspecting foul play, the Minister asked the MTPS officials to conduct an inquiry.

Sources said that members of a trade union had allegedly received money from employees and were involved in transferring of employees. They allegedly engaged a mimicry artist to mimic the Minister for issuing orders to the higher officials. Vigilance officials are currently verifying the transfer orders issued in the past years and are also inquiring with employees who got transfers recently.

However, no police complaint has been lodged. Salem Superintendent of Police P. Rajan confirmed that no complaints were received at the Mettur police station.