Vellore may soon be on civil aviation map

The airstrip at Abdullapuram near Vellore which was inspected by senior officials of Airports Authority of India on Friday.

Vellore’s long-felt need for an airport might soon become a reality. On Friday, senior officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Chennai, inspected the airport at Abdullapuram to test the landing and study the infrastructure requirements to start commercial operations.

According to officials, the senior AAI officials and a private operator flew to the airport in a six-seat private flight. “The officials visited the airport to test the flight landing. They wanted to see the state of the runway and if it was possible to land on the airstrip or not. The plan is to start commercial operations in the existing place,” an officer said.

AAI owns nearly 50 acres of land here. The runway was 750 metres long, he said and added that the authorities looked at the various infrastructure requirements for passengers. “As of now, there are no facilities at the airport. They studied the buildings and amenities that would be required for passengers,” he added.

The amenities for passengers, included lounges for arrival and departure passengers, car parking, cafeteria, and booking counters.

AAI would be providing a platform for private flight operators at the Vellore airport, he said. “The aim is to start commercial flight services and take Vellore into the aviation sector,” he added.

For long, institutions such as VIT University and Christian Medical College, Vellore, and leather industries had been raising the need to start flight services from Vellore for better and faster connectivity.