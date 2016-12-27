Vedanthangal sanctuary receives more winged visitors

more-in

Vedanthangal bird sanctuary seems to have replenished after the rains during the cyclone Vardah and is attracting thousands of migratory birds.

From the time the bird sanctuary opened its doors on September 30, more than 17,000 birds have come to breed, said Ranger G. Subbaiah.

When the sanctuary was opened, there were about 4,000 birds and the numbers have gradually increased. The cyclone had less impact, with only some on the banks uprooted in the winds.

The birds that have made this venue as their ‘home for the season’ include Glossy Ibis, White Ibis, Grey Pelicans, Cormorants, Moorhens and so on. The sanctuary features thousands of birds coming from various countries some of which can be easily identified. “It is a good tourist spot,” the ranger said.

Northern pink tailed ducks, spoonbills, black-headed ibis and teals are among the birds seen this year. The officials say some birds might stay back a little longer this year if the water levels at the sanctuary remain high.

“We have desilted all the channels this year and have added fish fingerlings for supplementing the birds,” Mr. Subbaiah said.

Visitors galore

“This is the one picnic spot I missed during my visit during 2012 to Chennai,” said Boominathan Panchalingam, an NRI from Sussex, United Kingdom. “I love to visit Vandalur zoo each time I visit Chennai. With the cyclone Vardah devastating the infrastructure there, we came to Vedanthangal,” he said.

“A large number of school children and researchers are visiting the sanctuary during weekends,” said forest officials. The department is making efforts to promote this place as a tourist spot for bird enthusiasts.

“In the past, we had refurbished pathways, bird-watching platforms, drinking water and toilet facilities. New paintings on the walls give information on the visiting birds,” the ranger said.