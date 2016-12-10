Vardah may prove to be a damp squib

more-in

Cyclone Vardah is moving slowly and likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Saturday. However, it may have little impact over Tamil Nadu.

Officials of the Meteorological Department said that the cyclonic storm over southeast Bay of Bengal remained still on Friday, about 990 km southeast of Visakhapatnam and 250 km west northwest of Port Blair. The system is likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm and move northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam.

While it will bring heavy rainfall over Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu may have not have significant benefit from this weather system, said S.Balachandran, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai.

The weather system is moving slowly with a speed of 2 km per hour and reached only about 70 km closer to southeast of Visakhapatnam so far. “This has delayed the landfall to December 12 evening. We expect it to weaken before it makes a landfall due to influence of cold air,” he said.

Only isolated rainfall is possible over the State till Sunday. There are chances for light showers if the system approaches closer to coast in north Tamil Nadu. “Chennai will experience cloudy sky over the weekend. There is chance for light showers over the city on Monday depending on the course of the cyclone,” Mr.Balachandran added.

As of now, there is no weather system brewing over the Bay of Bengal to increase chances of rainfall over the State, officials of the Meteorological Department said.