Vaikunta Ekadasi celebrated in Dindigul, Theni districts

CELESTIAL EVENT: The main deity being taken out of Paramapada Vasal at Sri Soundararaja Perumal Temple in Thadikombu near Dindigul on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G_KARTHIKEYAN

Vaikunta Ekadasi was celebrated with religious fervour in all Vaishnavite temples in Dindigul and Theni districts on Sunday.

At Thadikombu, devotees congregated at Sri Soundararaja Perumal Temple early in the morning. The main deity, Sri Soundararaja Perumal, was wearing a multi-colour silk cloth and aesthetically designed jewels and garlands. Special pujas and aradhanas were performed to the main deity and the ‘Utsavamurthy’.

With chanting of ‘ Govinda, Govinda’ renting the air, the ‘Utsavamurthy’, along with Goddesses Sri Soundaravalli Thayar and Sri Boodhevi, was taken out in a procession along the outer prakaram of the temple. Later, the deities were brought to Paramapada Vasal.

Azhwars waited outside Paramapada Vasal to welcome the Lord to Paramapada Mandapam. With the playing of percussion instruments and chanting of holy hymns, Paramapada Vasal was opened after 6 a.m. Later, the deities were brought to Paramapada Mandapam for public darshan.

Devotees waited in a long queue at the temple to pass through Paramapada Vasal. There were huge crowds at Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple near Rock Fort in Dindigul and at Sri Varadaraja Perumal Temple at Nagal Nagar. Devotees waited in long queues on the temple campuses to have a dharshan of the Lord.

Vaikunda Ekadasi was celebrated with religious fervour at Sri Kadir Narasinga Swamy Temple at Reddiyarchatram, Sri Soundaraja Perumal Temple at Vadamadurai and Sri Adhi Narayana Perumal Temple at Palani in Dindigul district, and Sri Kambaraya Perumal Temple at Cumbum in Theni district. Many devotees observed fast on the day.