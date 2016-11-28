Vaiko justifies demonetisation move yet again

more-in

Differing yet again with his three allies, MDMK leader Vaiko continued to strongly justify Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to withdraw Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes, saying it was a strategic blow delivered by the latter against corrupt and black money holders in the country. Incidentally, his allies — the CPI, the CPI (M) and the VCK — have extended full-throated support to Monday’s nationwide strike against the demonetisation move.

Mr. Vaiko has contended that there was no need for him to conform to the views of the other parties in the People’s Welfare Front (PWF) as all the political parties could not have similar views on all issues,” Mr. Vaiko told The Hindu on Sunday.

“For instance, there is no uniform view among the PWF partners on the LTTE. We agree to disagree on some issues. When Mr. Modi made the announcement on demonetisation, I immediately welcomed it. Contrary to popular perception, the common man had welcomed the demonetisation move. I am not saying this from ivory tower. I am meeting and mingling with ordinary people and those who are on the edge of society on day-to-day basis. While as [former Union Finance Minister] P. Chidambaram said, though they are not eating fruits every day, they do feel it is a good move aimed at eradicating black money,” Mr. Vaiko said.

Even though he agreed that a section of society and traders was facing hardships, he said one had to swallow bitter bills to cure the disease. “The situation will become normal in 30 days and people will see the result of Mr. Modi’s efforts,” he said.

When asked what was the point in printing Rs 2,000 notes when higher denomination currencies were said to have contributed to black money in a big way, Mr Vaiko claimed if the government had printed smaller denominations like Rs. 100, the black money holders would have got wind of the government’s plan.