Vaiko demands release of Rajiv assassination convicts

: MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Sunday demanded the release of all the seven convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case and all those who had already spent 10 years in jail, on the eve of the birth centenary of former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran (MGR). The actor-turned politician’s birth centenary falls on January 17.

In a letter to Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, he said that the seven persons convicted in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case had already spent 25 years in jail. Hence, the Tamil Nadu government should invoke the power vested in it by Article 161 of the Constitution to release them.

“They (the convicts) have lost their entire life. There are also (other) convicts who have spent 20 years in prison and their families have been torn apart without anyone to support them. Their time in jail is worse than death,” Mr. Vaiko said, while recalling the release of prisoners during various important occasions.

He recalled that when the country gained Independence, many convicts, including singer-actor M.K. Thiyagaraja Bhagavathar and comedian N.S. Krishnan, convicted in the Lakshmikanthan murder case, were released.

“When the communists formed the government in Kerala in 1967, Chief Minister E.M.S. Namboothiripad released all convicts after obtaining the opinion of Law Minister V.R. Krishna Iyer. In Tamil Nadu, MGR had released convicts who had completed 14 years in jail even though Law Minister Narayanasamy Mudaliar had raised objection,” he recalled.