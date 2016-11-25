V.V. Minerals operated in violation of ban: Panel

more-in

: An official probe has revealed that V.V. Minerals, owned by mining baron S. Vaikundarajan, had illegally transported 9.65 lakh tonnes of heavy minerals during 2014-15 and 2015-16, well after the ban on beach sand mining and issuances of transport permits for raw sand and minerals had come into force in September 2013.

The Tirunelveli District Level Committee, which conducted the probe, has also held that V.V. Minerals and another firm – Transworld Garnet India – also belonging to Mr. Vaikundarajan, have indulged in “large-scale violations of illegal mining and transportation” of raw sand and heavy minerals such as garnet, illmenite and rutile in the last 15 years, starting from 2000-01.