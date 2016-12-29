V.K. Sasikala elected as AIADMK general secretary

A banner placed outside the AIADMK general council meeting venue mentioning V.K. Sasikala as the party's general secretary, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: V. Ganesan

The general council of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), at a meeting here on Thursday, unanimously passed a resolution electing V.K. Sasikala, former close aide of former Chief Minister and party supremo Jayalalithaa, as general secretary of the party.

Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam later told journalists after meeting her at Poes Garden that Ms. Sasikala has "wholeheartedly accepted to lead the party."

The resolution said that until the formal election process was completed, she would hold all powers that came with the post.

The resolution read, "Until Ms. Sasikala is elected under the party's by-law no.20, section.2, she has been unanimously appointed as general secretary. Ms. Sasikala will have all powers vested with the general secretary."

The meeting began after paying tributes to Jayalalithaa.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam addressing the media after Ms. Sasikala was elected general secretary. | Photo Credit: V. Ganesan

The meeting was presided by party presidium chairman E. Madhusudhanan. Mr. Panneerselvam, and other senior leaders, took part in the meeting at Vanagaram, on the outskirts of Chennai.

This is the first meeting of the general council after Jayalalithaa's death. The chorus for ''Sasikala as general secretary'' started a few days after her demise.

On Wednesday, senior AIADMK leader C. Ponnaiyan declared “there is no contest.”

Senior leaders, including Mr. Panneerselvam, have backed Ms. Sasikala for the post.

All district and lower level party units and various mass organisations affiliated to the AIADMK have urged her to become the general secretary.

Ms. Sasikala has refrained from appearing in public after her family’s show of strength at the Rajaji Hall when Jayalalithaa’s body was kept for the public to pay their last respects.