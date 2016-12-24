Upset at stock replies, MPs walk out of railway meet

DEADLOCKED: Members of Parliament from Tamil Nadu and Southern Railway officials at a review meeting in Tiruchi on Friday. — PHOTO: G. GNANAVELMURUGAN

Displeased with the stock replies to their demands, Members of Parliament from Tamil Nadu staged a walk out from a high-level meeting convened by the Southern Railway here on Friday.

Terming the meeting “non-productive” and a mere “formality,” the MPs wanted the participation of either the Chairman of the Railway Board or one of its Members so that the issues raised by them could be brought to their direct notice.

The annual meeting to discuss the demands received from MPs was attended by only 11 MPs, though invitation was extended to 35 MPs of central and southern districts. Ten MPs were from the AIADMK, while one represented the DMK.

Southern Railway General Manager Vashishta Johri, principal heads of various departments of the Southern Railway and top officials of the Tiruchi and Madurai Railway Divisions participated.

The in-camera meeting started with a two-minute silence to pay homage to the former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Sources said nearly 45 minutes after the meeting began, the MPs walked out one after the other dissatisfied with the stock replies given to their demands, including stoppages at stations, introduction of new trains and laying of new lines.

AIADMK Tiruchi MP P. Kumar, who had placed a slew of demands, told The Hindu that the meeting turned out to be a mere “formality.”

The Southern Railway administration had sought the demands from the MPs well in advance. “What is the point in holding a meeting if most of the demands were to be decided by the Railway Board,” Mr. Kumar said.

Key demands

Some of the demands put forth by Mr. Kumar included conducting a survey for a new line between Thanjavur and Pudukottai via Gandarvakottai; setting up a new Integral Coach Factory at Golden Rock and a railway PRS counter at Tiruchi airport.

DMK Rajya Sabha member Tiruchi Siva, who also walked out of the meeting, said such annual meetings had become “customary.” “Given the stock replies, I was constrained to say at the meeting that it was a futile and unproductive exercise,” he said.

Shatabdi sought

A. Arunmozhithevan, AIADMK MP from Cuddalore, wanted introduction of Shatabdi Express between Chennai Egmore and Mayiladuthurai and allocation of adequate funds for the Chennai–Cuddalore new line project via Mahabalipuram and Puducherry.