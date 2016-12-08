US shares expertise on post-blastinvestigation with Indian police

more-in

CHENNAI: The Office of the Anti-Terrorism Assistance, Diplomatic Security Service, U.S. Department of State, has commenced a 13-day course on ‘post blast investigation’ to 24 bomb experts drawn from Central and State police organisations. The course that began at Montross, Virginia, on Monday was made available to bomb investigators, bomb squad personnel and other specialists directly involved in the investigation of explosions.

According to police sources, U.S. bomb investigators would share their expertise and latest advancements in explosive substances/devices with the Indian police officials with a focus on investigative techniques, crime scene management, material identification methods and evidence collection and analysis. The course would also cover aspects involving human rights, explosives and their effects, hazards and initial response, crime scene security and threat analysis.

“Every State and police organisation gets an opportunity to send one or two of their personnel for this fully sponsored course. The Bureau of Police Research and Development, New Delhi, is the nodal agency for this purpose. The course will enhance the capability to investigate explosions and terrorist crimes,” a senior police officer said.

Asked if any officer from Tamil Nadu police or central police organisations in the State were nominated for the course, he said details of participants would be available after the completion of the programme.