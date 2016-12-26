Tamil Nadu

Two town panchayats bag award for cleanliness

NAGERCOIL: Suchindram and Mylaudi town panchayats in Kanniyakumari district bagged the Union Government’s Swachh Bharat Award for turning “100 per cent open defecation-free” during the current year, according to a release.

M. Sankara Narayanan, Executive Officer, Suchindram Town Panchayat, and T. Lovelin Mafai, EO, Mylaudi Town Panchayat, received the award from Union Minister for Urban Development M. Venkaiah Naidu at a function held in New Delhi on December 22.

The officials showed the award to Collector Sajjansingh R. Chavan on Monday. Mr. Chavan commended the efforts taken by the town panchayats in achieving the feat, and appealed other town panchayats to follow suit.

Muthukumar, Assistant Director (Town Panchayats), and other officials were present.

