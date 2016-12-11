Two killed, two inured in accident

more-in

Thoothukudi: Two persons were killed and two others injured in an accident that occurred on Madurai By-pass Road near Eppothum Vendran on Sunday.

Sources said a car, in which they were travelling, hit the rear end of a truck after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

While Gibson and Subin, who were believed to be from Kerala, succumbed to injuries, Ajith and Prem of Thoothukudi suffered injuries and were admitted to a private hospital in Thoothukudi.

The bodies were taken to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. Inspector of Police N. Gyanasambandam said based on a complaint lodged by N. Malaiarasan (36), the truck driver, Eppothum Vendran police registered a case under Sections 279, 337 and 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code.