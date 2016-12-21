Two get life term in murder case

more-in

TIRUNELVELI: A court here has awarded life imprisonment to two youths for murdering a moneylender due to previous enmity.

According to prosecution, Murugan of Kurungavanam near Surandai had borrowed money from Periasamy (60), a moneylender of the same area. When the borrower failed to repay the amount with the interest, Periasamy forcibly took Murugan’s house in his possession.

Against this backdrop, Periasamy was murdered by an armed gang at Thiruchittrambalam near Surandai on December 17, 2007, and the police subsequently arrested Murugan’s relatives Samy alias Arumugasamy, Karaiyadi Madasamy, Thirumalai Velu, M. Ramesh (36), S. Mayilraj (35), Anantharaj and Madasamy.

Even as the trial of the murder case was going on, Arumugasamy, Karaiyadi Madasamy and Thirumalai Velu were murdered on different occasions.

The First Additional Sessions court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to Ramesh and Mayilraj, and slapped a fine of Rs. 1,000 on them, and acquitted the others.