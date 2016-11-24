Two arrested for hunting water lizard

more-in

Two men have been arrested on charge of hunting a water lizard, a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act, in Gudiyatham Forest Range on Wednesday.

L. Kumar, Forest Range Officer, Gudiyatham Range, said they nabbed M. Sekar (45) and K. Velu (24) of Senrampalli in Katpadi taluk when they were riding a two-wheeler after hunting the water lizard at the Kozhikothumalai in Kallapadi beat and reserve forest area. A team comprising the range officer, forester, and forest guard nabbed the duo.

“We received information about the hunting. They had entered the reserve forest area and hunted the water lizard.

“They had stoned it to death. We caught them when they were returning with the reptile on a motorcycle. The duo had poached the reptile for its meat,” he said.

The Forest Department personnel seized the carcass and the motorcycle.