Two Palani ‘padayatris’ fatally run over by bus

DINDIGUL: Two Palani ‘padayatris’ were killed on the spot and another woman padayatri was injured as a private bus ran over them when they were walking on the roadside near Samudhrapatti bridge on Dindigul-Natham Main Road on Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Meyyappan (59) and Muthu (30) of Karaikudi. The woman, Abirami, was referred to Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital for treatment. The bodies of the deceased were sent to Natham Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Police said the private bus, which ran over them, was proceeding to Dindigul from Karaikudi. The pilgrims were going to Palani temple on foot.

It was the second such incident in the district within two days. One padayatri was killed on the spot and three others were injured when a van, proceeding from Sabarimala, ran over them near Ayakudi on Sunday.

Padayatris have started walking towards Sri Dhandayuthapaniswamy Temple in Palani from various parts of the State – many of them from Karaikudi, Erode and Coimbatore districts – in view of Thai Pusam festival.