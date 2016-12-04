Tamil Nadu

Tri-wheeler marathon taken out for disabled-friendly toilets

Disabled people take part in a tri-wheeler marathon that began at Salaiyanur village near Tiruvannamalai on Saturday.  

more-in

Differently abled people participated in a tri-wheeler marathon demanding disabled- friendly toilets.

The theme of the marathon was ‘Clean India cannot be achieved without disabled people’. The disabled people started their ‘marathon’ on tri-wheeler bikes from Salaiyanoor village. Project Officer DRDA G. Loganayaki flagged off the journey.

They traversed through 13 villages, covering 50 km, before reaching the Collectorate. Disabled Federation has organised the event. At the end of the event, People’s Crafts Training Centre, Kariyandal, distributed 200 litre water tanks each to 20 disabled people who received government assistance to build toilets. Several other welfare assistances were given to disabled people.

Post a Comment
More In Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 4, 2016 2:18:12 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/Tri-wheeler-marathon-taken-out-for-disabled-friendly-toilets/article16757185.ece

© The Hindu