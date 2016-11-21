Transport unions press for new wage agreement

more-in

Ten unions to submit a joint memorandum to management today

Ten trade unions of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation have decided to submit a joint memorandum to the management over the implementation of the 13th wage pact.

Branch-level conveners of these ten unions, including Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), Centre for Indian Trade Unions (CITU), and All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) would hand over a copy of the memorandum to respective branch managers of over 300 branch offices in the State on Tuesday, said A. Sekar, Tiruvannamalai regional general secretary of CITU transport workers’ chapter.

He said that 12th wage pact lapsed in August this year. The Government should have finalised the talks for 13th wage pact and implemented it by September 1.

“Even after two months, talks have not begun. Hence ten trade unions have finalised a set of general demands for the government to consider in the 13th wage pact,” he said.

Apart from submitting a copy of the memorandum consisting these demands to branch managers, copies would be submitted to general managers of each region and managing directors of each of the seven divisions. A copy would be submitted to the government, he said.

The memorandum, apart from other things, demanded the government to fill the gap between expenditure and revenues through budgetary support as the corporation buses accommodate passengers carrying passes provided by the government, including students and people with disabilities.

They operated town buses on about 10,000 loss-making routes to fulfil social responsibility.

The corporations had spent provident fund, gratuity, society deductions, and insurance deductions and so on of workers to offset the deficit. Hence retiring employees could not get their retirement benefits.

So, the government should immediately grant the corporations Rs. 6,000 crore to correct this.

The government should increase grade pay by 50 per cent and Rs. 21,000 should be fixed as minimum basic pay, the unions said.