Torn posters and voices of dissent

At least five digital banners hailing late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s friend V.K. Sasikala, placed at different spots in Arani, were found defaced on Thursday. Incidentally, unidentified miscreants had torn off only Ms. Sasikala’s image in these banners.

Separately, at a consultative meeting of the Tiruvannamalai district unit of the Jayalalithaa Peravai, a wing of the ruling AIADMK, in which three ministers attended, a functionary took objection to the use of the sobriquet ‘Chinnamma’ for Ms. Sasikala.

The meeting had begun late on Thursday evening with Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister Sevur S. Ramachandran – who is from Arani constituency – Revenue Minister R.B. Uthayakumar and Information Minister Kadambur Raju arriving late.

‘Jaya only Amma’

When Mr. Uthayakumar rose to speak, he urged the cadre to support ‘Chinnamma’ (a reference to Ms. Sasikala), Kandan, a party functionary, stood up and objected to it. “Jayalalithaa was the only ‘Amma’. You cannot call Sasikala by that name,” he reportedly said.

Immediately those present in the hall shouted him down.

The functionary was reportedly manhandled and chased away from the meeting hall.