Torn pieces of demonetised Rs. 1,000 currency notes creates a flutter

TIRUCHI: A few demonetised Rs. 1,000 currency notes which were found torn to piece inside a garbage bin in Woraiyur area here on Sunday caused a flutter among locals.

Police said a rag picker noticed some torn pieces of Rs. 1,000 currency notes inside the bin situated along the housing unit road in the morning hours.

Information of the currency notes in pieces immediately spread like wildfire in the locality. Public immediately gathered near the bin and collected some pieces, locals said.

Upon receipt of information, police personnel from Woraiyur station landed at the spot. They found some currency note pieces strewn inside the bin. They took a few of the pieces for inquiry.

