Toll in Thondi ice factory gas leak goes up to two

Ramanathapuram: The toll in Thondi ice factory gas leak rose to two with a 45-year-old man succumbing to suffocation on Sunday night.

Seven persons, including a 14-year-old boy, suffocated and fainted after inhaling ammonium chloride that leaked from a cylinder on December 13. While Pachamuthu (62) died on the next day, failing to respond to treatment at Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), Thirunavukarasu died at the GRH on Sunday night, police said.

Pachamuthu, who was the worst affected, was shifted to the GRH after administration of first aid at Ramanathapuram Government Headquarters Hospital on December 13.

Thirunavukarasu was undergoing treatment here along with others, and when his condition deteriorated a few days ago, he was shifted to the GRH, the police said.