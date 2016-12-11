Tiruvannamalai to get detailed map, thanks shots from the sky

more-in

Ninety images that would be captured during Karthigai Deepam by the camera on-board Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) of Tamil Nadu Police would be stitched using technology to get a high-resolution map of Tiruvannamalai.

Inspector-General of Police (Technical) M.C. Sarangan said this here on Sunday that Anna University would fly a fixed wing UAV over Tiruvannamalai sky especially for this purpose on Monday. This UAV would cover 5-km radius and go up to the altitude of 400 feet. “Pictures taken at different spots and angles would be stitched together technically to get a complete picture of the town and surroundings. They would be superior in quality when compared with satellite images available online. The clearer maps would help police in planning security arrangements,” he added.

R. Vasantharaj, Project Scientist, Centre for Aerospace Research, Anna University, who came here with a team to operate the UAVs for police, said that a fixed zoom 25 mega pixel camera would be on board the UAV. “The UAV is capable of going up to 1.2 km altitude and we have clearance from the Director-General of Civil Aviation. But this UAV would not be flown in the highest altitude as we prefer low altitude for clearer picture,” he said.

One more quadrotor UAV with 10X zoom camera, owned by the Police Department, would be flown during the Karthigai Deepam for crowd monitoring. This is improvised version of the UAV used last year, also manufactured by Anna University.