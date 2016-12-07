Tamil Nadu

Tiruvannamalai car festival tomorrow

Karthigai Deepam car festival will be held in Tiruvannamalai on Friday.

The five wooden cars bearing five deities of Sri Arunachaleswarar Temple would go around the Mada Streets on the day, one by one.

The procession of the first car, that of Lord Vinayaka, would start between 6.05 a.m. and 7.05 a.m. followed by Lord Murugan’s car. Then the car of presiding deity would start. Then, the amman’s car would be pulled by women. Finally, the car of Chandikeswarar would be pulled by boys.

