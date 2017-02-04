Tiruvallur police conducts probe to fix responsibility

more-in

The Tiruvallur District Police have begun a probe into the collision of ships at the outer anchorage of Karmarajar port in Ennore on January 28.

Tiruvallur DSP E.T. Samson told The Hindu, “Based on the complaint given by the authorities of Kamarajar Port Limited, Ennore, the Minjur police have registered a case under five provisions of the Indian Penal Code in connection with the incident. Now, we have to find out what happened inside the port on the Saturday.”

Based on the complaint given by A.K. Gupta, general manager, Kamarajar Port, the Minjur police registered the case under Sections 280 (rash navigation of vessel), 285(negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others),427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 431 (mischief by injury to public road, bridge, river or channel) of the Indian Penal Code. Following the registration of the case, Inspector of Police M. Balamurugan conducted preliminary investigation with port officials.

The investigation officer has issued summons to the captains.

On whether the ships were detained in the port, Mr. Gupta told The Hindu, “Both ships are anchored here. We have not released the ships since the day of collision.”