Tiruchi blast: Confusion reigns over number of people killed

A massive blast… 16 people were feared dead and 15 injured in a fire at an explosive-making unit at Murugapatti, Tiruchi district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: — PHOTO: G.GNANAVELMURUGAN

Intensity of blast makes search operations difficult for police, fire service

There was confusion over the number of people who were trapped or were killed in the blast that shook a private explosive substances manufacturing unit at T. Murungapatti near Thuraiyur on Thursday.

The Petra Erithrital Tetra Nitrate unit–II (PETN) building with ground and first floor with a huge compound wall made of boulders collapsed within no time after the blast.

The concrete beam and boulders flew from the spot and fell on the roofs of neighbouring buildings and on a fleet of goods carriers that were stationed a few metres away. Boulders and concrete beams along with human flesh were also found strewn in the area which resembled a war zone. Glass panes of the nearby security office and windscreens of several goods carriers parked inside were smashed in the impact of the explosion.

The blast shocked the nearby villagers who rushed to the explosive unit moments later. The deafening sound was heard even up to 5 km from the blast site, said M. Ramachandran, of T. Murungapatti. “We could experience a violent shake, and utensils in houses near the manufacturing unit fell down”.

Crushing blow: The blast at an explosives-manufacturing unit at Murungapatti in Tiruchi left not just the plant but the residents of the neighbouring villages completely shattered. | Photo Credit: G_GNANAVELMURUGAN

“It all happened in a flash with a huge sound and a thick ball of flame and obnoxious smoke engulfing the entire unit and its surroundings at around 7.30 a.m,” said Manickam of nearby Mangapatti village.

Confusion reigned at the blast site over the exact number of casualties initially. Several earthmovers were pressed into service to look out for more bodies at the blast site.

“We found a headless body about 200 metres away from the blast site,” said T. Perumal, a worker in the unit.

Another completely mutilated body, which was beyond recognition, was also found nearby.

The police and fire fighting teams could not establish the identity of the two persons killed initially.

Rescue teams undertook a three-hour search looking for more bodies.

They could only find pieces of flesh, according to Tiruchi Deputy Director of Fire Services K. Sathyanarayanan.

The blast site was filled with mounds of earth with a couple of damaged nitric acid tanks lying nearby.