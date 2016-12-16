Tamil Nadu

Three-year-old boy rescued from a woman

A three-year-old boy was saved from being sold by a woman at Ulundurpet in the district on Friday, thanks to the timely intervention of Chidline and police.

The boy was administered first aid and handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Villupuram.

The police have detained a woman, Ponmani (45), of R.R. Kuppam in Ulundurpet for questioning in connection with the case.

Police sources said Sarala (24), daughter of Ponmani, befriended Anitha while working in a brick kiln in Andhra Pradesh. The child was reportedly born out of wedlock and Anitha decided to abandon it and gave the child to Sarala.

Sarala, who returned to R.R. Kuppam, was staying in her mother’s house. When local people asked Ponmani about the child, she said that she was planning to sell it. Childline activists in Ulundurpet, who were informed about this, alerted the Edaikal police and rescued the child.

Childline coordinator Santhosh said that they had alerted the brick kiln owner and summoned Anitha to Villupuram.

children
