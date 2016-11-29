Three of family found murdered at Kakankarai near Tirupattur

more-in

A couple and their daughter were found murdered in their house at Kakankarai village in Kandhili near Tirupattur on Monday morning. The couple’s son has been admitted to the Government Hospital, Tirupattur, with stab injuries.

According to police, Mohan (57), a line inspector of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation at Karigampatti, his wife Rajeswari (55) and daughter Suganya (22) were found dead by a neighbour. Their throats had been slit. Suganya’s face had injuries, which indicate she was hit with a stone.

The condition of Mohan’s son Thamizharasan (25), who sustained cut injuries on his shoulder and forehead, is stable.

Suganya and Thamizharasan were working in Bengaluru. Suganya’s marriage was fixed for next month, police said. An official said the murder might have been committed between 4.30 a.m. and 6.30 a.m. on Monday. “Mohan had left his workplace between 4.30 a.m. and 5 a.m. He might have reached home between 5.30 a.m. and 6 a.m. So, he was murdered only after 5.30 a.m. We have to investigate if the two women were killed simultaneously or earlier,” the official said.

Police recovered a sharp kitchen knife and a broken knife from the house. A big stone used in the attack was also found.

P. Pakalavan, Superintendent of Police, Vellore, said an investigation has been launched and all angles are being probed. “So far, there is no clue to indicate that the murder was committed by outsiders,” he said.