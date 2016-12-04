Thousands turn up for ‘Karthigai Deepam’ festival

SOLEMN START: Priests hoisting the flag at Sri Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai on Saturday, marking the beginning of the Karthigai Deepam festivities. | Photo Credit: special Arrangement

The 10-day Karthigai Deepam festival began here with the hoisting of the holy flag on Saturday.

Thousands of devotees thronged Sri Arunachaleswarar Temple precincts to witness the event. Police had made elaborate security arrangements. Priests hoisted the flag on the golden flag mast and performed rituals around 7.30 a.m.

District Collector Prashant M. Wadnere, District Revenue Officer S. Palani, and Revenue Divisional Officer R. Uma Maheswari participated in the event.

On all the 10 days, the deities would be taken in a procession around the Mada Streets twice a day.

The seventh-day of the festival, which is on December 9 this year, the car festival would be celebrated.

Five wooden cars carrying the processional deities would be pulled by devotees along the Mada Streets on that day.

On December 12, the final day, Bharani Deepam would be lit by 4 a.m. inside the temple and Maha Deepam would be lit atop the holy hill.