Theology student found dead

A 25-year-old woman studying in a private seminary and college was found hanging from a tree in a cashewnut orchard under mysterious circumstances near Kottakuppam on Friday.

The name of the victim was given as Anitha hailing from Maharashtra. She was studying first year B.A Theology in the Antioch Biblical Seminary and College on Mathur Road near Kottakuppam here.

Police said Anitha did not attend classes on Thursday and stayed back in the hostel because she had stomach pain. Students found her missing in the evening and lodged a complaint with the police on Thursday night.

The victim was found hanging from a dupatta in a cashewnut orchard near Kottakuppam on Friday.

A case of suspicious death has been registered.