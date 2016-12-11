The two women who took on Jayalalithaa

more-in

Two women who had contested against the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in her first and last elections have vastly different things to say about their experiences.

Following the death of MGR and the tumultuous years in Tamil Nadu politics, two actors who had made their debut in the same movie, saw themselves as opponents on the political battlefield in the Bodinayakkanur constituency. Incidentally, it was the first Assembly election for both. Despite that, the friendship endured.

Vennira Aadai Nirmala who made her debut alongside Jayalalithaa in the film Vennira Aadai, recalls how she was thrust into the political spotlight in 1989, the only election she would contest in her life. “After MGR died, everyone knows how the mood in the party was and there was a split. In 1989, when Janaki ‘Amma’ and other senior party leaders asked me to contest, I could not say no. I respect her (Janaki) as my mother,” Ms. Nirmala told The Hindu.

She added that when Jayalalithaa met with a road accident, she went to meet her. “I visited her and we had a very good talk. She understood my position”.

As Jayalalithaa’s political fortunes soared, Ms. Nirmala stuck to acting, taking up a few roles. However, in 2014, she got a call from Jayalalithaa. Ms. Nirmala returned to the party and became one of the star speakers during elections. “We did not have any issues when I rejoined. She did not utter even one word about that election. She always used to check if I got a good room (while campaigning) and if I had any complaints, despite her tight schedule. I suspect she had a soft corner for me,” Ms. Nirmala said.

Thrust into limelight

In what has turned out to be Jayalalithaa’s last elections this May, a lawyer, little known in politics, was fielded by the DMK to take her on at R.K. Nagar. Shimla Muthuchozhan, daughter-in-law of former Minister Sarguna Pandian, found herself in the limelight after her candidature was announced.

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, 15/04/2016: The DMK candidate in R.K. Nagar, Shimla Muthuchozhan. Photo: V. Ganesan | Photo Credit: V_GANESAN;V_GANESAN -

“I feel so proud that I got a chance to fight against her. I do really have to thank my party leaders — Kalaignar, Thalapathy (Stalin), and Kanimozhi. As a newbie politician, they trusted me and gave me a big opportunity. It was a very big stepping stone in my life,” Ms. Shimla said.

Ms. Shimla said she learnt many lessons from the elections. “It is the area that I live in, and I have done a lot of work.

“Even during floods, we did so much work,” she said