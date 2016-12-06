Jayalalithaa - 1948-2016

The student who surpassed the teacher

After MGR's death, Jayalalithaa had to fight and struggle to take over the AIADMK.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Jayalalithaa had to rise, fall and rise again before she could emerge from the shadows of a man she hero-worshipped since childhood

On December 24, 1987, as the body of AIADMK founder and Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran lay in state at Rajaji Hall in Chennai, his 38-year-oldprotégé sat nearby. Grim-faced, she remained there for nearly 13 hours. She returned the next day and stayed put for eight hours. For the sea of mourners who turned up to pay homage and the millions watching on Doordarshan, it appeared Jayalalithaa would be his natural successor. But stepping  into MGR’s shoes was no cakewalk.


Moments before his final journey began, Jayalalithaa was kicked and pulled down from the gun-carriage carrying his mortal remains by actor Deepan, the son of the younger brother of the leader’s widow Janaki Ramachandran. Humiliated, she left the venue.

MGR, who “dominated” her life after the death of her mother Sandhya, had not named a political heir, partly due to the mistrust that cropped up between them when he was ill. “After his death, I was left to fend for myself. He didn’t smoothen the way for me to become his successor… Though he introduced me in politics, he didn’t make anything easy for me. I had to fight and struggle my way up,” Jayalalithaa would recall in an interview some 11 years later.
As Janaki emerged a contender to head the AIADMK, Jayalalithaa put up a courageous fight.

She argued that in a democracy a successor to a political legacy is decided by the people.
It was only a matter of time before the people endorsed her, and installed her as the Leader of Opposition in 1989. Two years later,  at the age of 43, she became Tamil Nadu’s youngest Chief Minister.

She built the AIADMK into a party with the largest vote base in the State. By late 1990s, she reversed the MGR formula of giving two-third seats in Parliamentary elections to the Congress, and made the AIADMK the senior partner in the alliance. Unlike MGR, who was always in awe of the central government, Jayalalithaa consistently put pressure on P.V. Narasimha Rao and A.B. Vajpayee when they were Prime Ministers.


MGR owed his success to his clean image and appeal in an era when the population was fed on Dravidian cinema and Doordarshan. But Jayalalithaa had to rise, fall and rise again before she could emerge from the shadows of a man she hero-worshipped since childhood but, admittedly, was never in awe of. 

 

Post a Comment
More In News National Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. File Photo
Jayalalithaa, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, passes away
Her convent education equipped her with the necessary skills that enabled her to excel both in the film industry and in politics.
The reluctant actor and politician
Jayalalithaa's body arriving at her Poes Garden residence in Chennai.
Jayalalithaa demise: Condolences pour in
In this September 22, 2014 picture, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa distributes food at the newly inaugurated Amma Canteen at the Kasturba Gandhi Hospital, in Chennai.
Popular leader, populist schemes
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 6, 2016 5:35:26 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/The-student-who-surpassed-the-teacher/article16761204.ece1

© The Hindu

In This Package
Jayalalithaa no more
Her convent education equipped her with the necessary skills that enabled her to excel both in the film industry and in politics.
The reluctant actor and politician
Among the most traumatic periods for Jayalalithaa was one before she first went to jail in December 1996.
On verge of quitting politics, she bounced back stronger
You are reading
After MGR's death, Jayalalithaa had to fight and struggle to take over the AIADMK.
The student who surpassed the teacher
A file photo of Jayalalithaa
Jayalalithaa - early life and times
Party leaders would line up and bow before the helicopter in which she flew. Many of them would prostrate before her in public displays of devotion.
The enduring enigma that was Jayalalithaa
From her debut movie 'Vennira Adai'. Though a reluctant actor, she always gave her best every time she faced the camera.
Jayalalithaa: A life in pictures
Ministers line up to greet Chief Minister Jayalalithaa as she leaves after the Independence Day celebrations in Chennai on August 15, 2016.
Total loyalty: The cement that held AIADMK
Jayalalithaa (bottom right) in a 1957 photograph, when she was in the 4th grade at Bishop Cotton Girls High School in Bengaluru.
The days she loved the most
Officers say Jayalalithaa could recall even minor details of issues precisely.
A quick learner and taskmaster, she stuck by unpopular decisions
The chosen one: “That she made it entirely on her own makes this an extraordinary personal achievement for Ms. Jayalalithaa.”
Jayalalithaa: a political career with sharp rises and steep falls
In this September 22, 2014 picture, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa distributes food at the newly inaugurated Amma Canteen at the Kasturba Gandhi Hospital, in Chennai.
Popular leader, populist schemes
Dravidar Kazhagam's K.Veeramani was a close adviser but become a bitter critic later.
She had many friends, but none stayed for long
The woman behind the 69% quota
Jayalalithaa undertook a four-day hunger strike on the Marina in July 1993 on the Cauvery issue.
An aggressive campaigner for Tamil Nadu's water rights
Her Tamil debut came only in 1965, at the age of 17, in the hugely popular ‘Vennira Aadai’.
The silver screen queen
Lesser known facets of Jayalalithaa
Sasikala entered Jayalalithaa's inner circle in the mid-1980s.
The surrogate sister who ‘took my mother’s place’
File photo of the then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa with students who received their free laptops for securing top marks in the board examinations.
Mother of welfare schemes
Jayalalithaa debuted in the Tamil film industry with Vennira Aadai in 1964. She and MGR acted together in 28 films, including Kavalkaaran, Adimai Pen, Engal Thangam, Kudiyiruntha Koil, Ragasiya Police 115 and Nam Naadu. Some of her popular movies are Vennira Aadai, Aayirathil Oruvan, Kavalkaran, Pudhiya Boomi, Iru Deivangal, Nadhiyai Thedi Vandha Kadal. Jayalalithaa's last film was Nadhiyai Thedi Vandha Kadal in 1980.
Jayalalithaa - From silver screen to political dream