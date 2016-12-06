Jayalalithaa - 1948-2016

The enduring enigma that was Jayalalithaa

Party leaders would line up and bow before the helicopter in which she flew. Many of them would prostrate before her in public displays of devotion.   | Photo Credit: S.S.Kumar

more-in

She was written off politically many a time, but she bounced back each time due to her political acumen and ability to put together winning alliances

Jayalalithaa remained an enigma till the very end.

Sworn in the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for a record six times, she has been the undisputed leader of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, founded by her political mentor M.G. Ramachandran, from the time she wrested control of the party in 1990 and rode to power in 1991. It was an innings that lasted more than a quarter century.


Gradually, she acquired a larger-than-life persona with party cadre worshipping her as Amma (Mother). That she commanded the loyalty and respect of party functionaries was there for all to see. The entire Cabinet would line up and bow before the helicopter in which she flew. Party members at all levels never hesitated to prostrate before her in public displays of devotion. She had no rivals in the party, and was hailed as the “permanent general secretary” of the AIADMK.
 While the rival DMK under its current leadership perpetuated dynastic politics, the AIADMK supremo chose no successor. She banked only on her friend and confidante Sasikala, despite adverse public opinion. Jayalalithaa remained the party’s tallest leader, trying to emulate the party founder MGR.


She was elected to power alternately since 1991. It was during her third term  — between 2011 and 2016 — that she sought to adopt a “welfare state” model for Tamil Nadu, focussing on the poor and the downtrodden. She then returned to power for a consecutive term in 2016. In the period since 1984, when MGR was elected to power for a third consecutive term, this was a first.

There were two incidents in particular that hurt her image in the public mind. One was the Kumbakonam Mahamaham festival in early 1992, which she attended with Sasikala. Crowd control went haywire during the VIP visit, and over 50 persons died in a stampede. The second was the lavishly conducted wedding of foster son V.N. Sudhagaran in Chennai in September 1995. As actor Rajinikanth made angry, public outbursts against her government and DMK chief M. Karunanidhi smartly roped in G.K. Moopanar’s new party, the Tamil Maanila Congress, in the 1996 Assembly elections, Jayalalithaa met with a humiliating defeat.

 
While many wrote her off politically as she fought a series of corruption cases filed against her during the DMK rule, she smartly teamed up with Moopanar in 2001 to come back to power though she was convicted by a special court in what was called the Tansi case. She had to step down on September 21, 2001, on the directions of the Supreme Court, which held that a convicted person cannot hold the post of Chief Minister.


When she was acquitted the next year and returned as Chief Minister, she was ruthless — as government servants who went on a strike found out. Midnight arrests were common as she ruled with an iron hand. The result: the AIADMK did not win a single seat in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections. Learning her lessons, she reversed most of her decisions.
 

Political coup
 

She knew how to come up with winning strategies even when everyone ruled her out. In a coup of sorts in the run-up to the 2006 Assembly elections Jayalalithaa got by her side MDMK general secretary Vaiko, whom she had imprisoned for 19 months under the Prevention of Terrorism Act. The best she could manage was to deny the DMK a majority in the House. And  along with her party leaders, she took pleasure in calling it a “minority DMK government”.
On one occasion, she bravely went to the Assembly when all her party MLAs were evicted and suspended and spoke for nearly two hours as the Leader of the Opposition. That was an astonishing feat.


In another shrewd political move, Jayalalithaa roped in the fledgling Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, led by actor-turned-politician Vijayakant, in the 2011 Assembly elections, at the height of an anti-incumbency wave against the incumbent DMK regime and emerged victorious. The DMK was humiliated: it could not even become the main opposition party.


Again, she had to step down in September 2014 after being convicted by a special court in Bengaluru in a case relating to disproportionate assets; she was acquitted by the Karnataka High Court subsequently. It was around this point that her failing health started showing as she remained indoors at her Poes Garden residence in Chennai, without making any public appearance for days.


During her third term, she systematically cultivated rural voters by enlarging the welfare basket to cover at least one family member in every household. The ‘Amma’ brand was built up assiduously.


Regaining her health and the CM’s post, Jayalalithaa did what was unthinkable until then in Tamil Nadu politics. The AIADMK contested all 234 Assembly seats on its own — on the Two Leaves symbol — banking on her own achievements and targeting the votes of women and the rural masses. She had done it in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Though she failed in the two previous Lok Sabha elections and had no role at the Centre during the UPA-I and UPA-II regimes,  she knew there was a Modi wave afoot. But she did not align with him. Instead, she took the BJP head-on with the statement: “[The] Lady is better than Modi.” Her party won 37 seats in Tamil Nadu, losing just two.


Rewriting history

The latest round of Assembly elections was different. It was a calculated risk but she was supremely confident and created history after three decades by winning a second consecutive term. And she was crowned CM for the fourth time. Only her bête noir Karunanidhi, in a public life spanning seven decades, had sat on that chair for five terms, of which two were cut short by President’s Rule.


With the passing away of Jayalalithaa, the undisputed leader of the single largest party in Tamil Nadu, another era in Dravidian politics has come to an end. And the AIADMK is at a crossroads. It may have to reinvent itself even to survive.


While MGR was the most charismatic one, Jayalalithaa will be remembered for her indomitable spirit.

 

Post a Comment
More In Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. File Photo
Jayalalithaa, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, passes away
Her convent education equipped her with the necessary skills that enabled her to excel both in the film industry and in politics.
The reluctant actor and politician
Jayalalithaa's body arriving at her Poes Garden residence in Chennai.
Jayalalithaa demise: Condolences pour in
In this September 22, 2014 picture, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa distributes food at the newly inaugurated Amma Canteen at the Kasturba Gandhi Hospital, in Chennai.
Popular leader, populist schemes
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 6, 2016 5:34:30 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/The-enduring-enigma-that-was-Jayalalithaa/article16761203.ece

© The Hindu

In This Package
Jayalalithaa no more
Her convent education equipped her with the necessary skills that enabled her to excel both in the film industry and in politics.
The reluctant actor and politician
Among the most traumatic periods for Jayalalithaa was one before she first went to jail in December 1996.
On verge of quitting politics, she bounced back stronger
After MGR's death, Jayalalithaa had to fight and struggle to take over the AIADMK.
The student who surpassed the teacher
A file photo of Jayalalithaa
Jayalalithaa - early life and times
You are reading
Party leaders would line up and bow before the helicopter in which she flew. Many of them would prostrate before her in public displays of devotion.
The enduring enigma that was Jayalalithaa
From her debut movie 'Vennira Adai'. Though a reluctant actor, she always gave her best every time she faced the camera.
Jayalalithaa: A life in pictures
Ministers line up to greet Chief Minister Jayalalithaa as she leaves after the Independence Day celebrations in Chennai on August 15, 2016.
Total loyalty: The cement that held AIADMK
Jayalalithaa (bottom right) in a 1957 photograph, when she was in the 4th grade at Bishop Cotton Girls High School in Bengaluru.
The days she loved the most
Officers say Jayalalithaa could recall even minor details of issues precisely.
A quick learner and taskmaster, she stuck by unpopular decisions
The chosen one: “That she made it entirely on her own makes this an extraordinary personal achievement for Ms. Jayalalithaa.”
Jayalalithaa: a political career with sharp rises and steep falls
In this September 22, 2014 picture, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa distributes food at the newly inaugurated Amma Canteen at the Kasturba Gandhi Hospital, in Chennai.
Popular leader, populist schemes
Dravidar Kazhagam's K.Veeramani was a close adviser but become a bitter critic later.
She had many friends, but none stayed for long
The woman behind the 69% quota
Jayalalithaa undertook a four-day hunger strike on the Marina in July 1993 on the Cauvery issue.
An aggressive campaigner for Tamil Nadu's water rights
Her Tamil debut came only in 1965, at the age of 17, in the hugely popular ‘Vennira Aadai’.
The silver screen queen
Lesser known facets of Jayalalithaa
Sasikala entered Jayalalithaa's inner circle in the mid-1980s.
The surrogate sister who ‘took my mother’s place’
File photo of the then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa with students who received their free laptops for securing top marks in the board examinations.
Mother of welfare schemes
Jayalalithaa debuted in the Tamil film industry with Vennira Aadai in 1964. She and MGR acted together in 28 films, including Kavalkaaran, Adimai Pen, Engal Thangam, Kudiyiruntha Koil, Ragasiya Police 115 and Nam Naadu. Some of her popular movies are Vennira Aadai, Aayirathil Oruvan, Kavalkaran, Pudhiya Boomi, Iru Deivangal, Nadhiyai Thedi Vandha Kadal. Jayalalithaa's last film was Nadhiyai Thedi Vandha Kadal in 1980.
Jayalalithaa - From silver screen to political dream